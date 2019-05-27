JDT further widen lead in Super League

JDT player Muhammad Safawi Rasid in action with Kedah player Azmeer Yusof in Johor Baru May 26, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) further widened their lead in the Super League after defeating Kedah 2-0 at the Tan Sri Hassan Yunos Stadium, Larkin, last night.

It was their 12th win in 15 matches and saw the Southern Tigers amass 39 points while Kedah remain in third spot with 22 points.

Leandro Velasquez put the hosts ahead with a delightful shot from outside the box in the 33rd minute before national player Muhammad Safawi Rasid’s volley in the 86th minute sealed victory for them when it found the back of the net.

Kedah had to play with 10 men from the 70th minute when Mohd Rizal Ghazali collected his second yellow card for a foul on Gonzalo Cabrera.

Meanwhile, at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur FC demolished PKNP FC 4-1, which allowed them to move up a spot to 10th place in the league.

Paulo Josue opened accounts for the City Boys in the 11th minute before Guilherme de Paula made it two up with a header three minutes later.

Their third goal was also netted by de Paula from a penalty in the 17th minute but PKNP FC got their consolation goal in the 82nd minute courtesy of Giancarlo Rodrigues.

de Paula turned out to be the hero of the night when he got his hattrick in the 90th minute from a piledriver from outside the box which PKNP FC keeper Ahmad Asyraaf Omar could not save. — Bernama