Yusri hopes Kelantan will get a foreign striker

KUALA TERENGGANU, May 26 — Kelantan head coach, Yusri Che Lah wants to have more import players especially for the position of striker to strengthen the team for the remaining Malaysia League matches this season.

With only one foreign player who played in the defensive position currently, it was hoped that the Kelantan Football Association (KAFA) could find foreign players who could help the team climb out from the bottom of the Premier League which still had six matches to go.

“I think the position of striker is very important at this point in time and I hope the selection should be in line with the team’s tactical aspects.

“Except that, if given the opportunity, I already have my own candidates...but let’s wait for the meeting with KAFA after this for a decision and hopefully we can get a good result before the transfer date is closed on May 29,’’ he told reporters after the match against Terengganu FC II (TFC ll) here, last night.

Yusri noted that the absence of import players in particular in the attacking line-up was indeed the biggest obstacle for the team to defeat TFC II.

In the match at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium, Kelantan drew 2-2 with TFC ll, despite twice leading in the third and 22nd minutes through the national Under-23 squad players, Nik Azli Nik Alias and Nik Akif Shahiran Nik Mat.

Yusri said Terengganu had fielded three import players in the match while Kelantan had only Cassio Francisco, who played as a defender.

“Our local players can play well but they are physically small and too young for such stage. We are still counting on import players to give encouragement and guidance to further strengthen the team especially in the attacking position,” he said.

Kelantan is currently at the bottom of Premier League chart with nine points gained from two wins, six draws and six losses. — Bernama