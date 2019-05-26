Sporting Lisbon take Portuguese Cup on penalties after epic final

Sporting’s players hold up the trophy after winning the Portugal Cup final with Porto at Jamor stadium in Oeiras May 25, 2019. — AFP pic

LISBON, May 26 — Sporting Lisbon won their 17th Portuguese Cup yesterday after triumphing 5-4 on penalties in a thrilling final taken to spot-kicks thanks to a 121st-minute Porto equaliser that saw the two sides draw 2-2.

The dramatic triumph gave Sporting, who finished third in the league, a cup double for the season after their League Cup win over Porto back in January, which was also gained on penalties.

However, it was further disappointment for Porto, who were pipped to the league title by Benfica by just two points after an epic title chase.

Porto looked the stronger side from the off and deservedly opened the scoring four minutes before the break thanks to a towering header from Francisco Soares, who celebrated by waving a shirt bearing the name of goalkeeper Iker Casillas.

The Spanish stopper suffered a heart attack in training earlier this month, and his career is at risk.

However, Bruno Fernandes levelled on the stroke of half-time when his shot was deflected home by Danilo Pereira, and the match went to extra time after Porto twice struck the woodwork in the second half through Soares and Pereira.

Sporting thought they had won it late in the first half of extra time when Bas Dost crashed home Marcos Acuna’s cross, and while Felipe sent the Porto fans wild when he headed in a last gasp leveller to send the pair to penalties, his side couldn’t ride that euphoria and fell at the final hurdle. — AFP