MFL has brought positive developments to Malaysian football, says Mohd Azraai

KUALA LUMPUR May 26 — There have been a multitude of positive developments in the local football scene since the Malaysian Football League (MFL) took over as the main operator of the country’s major leagues four years ago.

Former Kedah Head Coach Mohd Azraai Khor Abdullah said among them are the teams’ successful bid to earn a greater share of television broadcast revenues, as how was once championed by former Kedah team manager, the late Datuk Ahmad Basri Akil.

“In many organisations, comparing good and bad cannot be avoided and this is something that is normal.

“However, if there are parties who say that there have not been any positive developments after MFL took over, then I have to disagree because I have seen many positive changes happening,” he was quoted as saying in a statement published by MFL today.

He was responding to a recent statement by Football Coaches Association of Malaysia Vice-President Dr. Zulakbal Abd. Karim who recently voiced his reservations on MFL’s capability of successfully running the Malaysian League in the next four years.

Meanwhile, Mohd Azraai who has vast coaching experience in the local football scene, urged all parties to back MFL in its efforts to take the Malaysian League to greater heights and make a name for itself internationally.

“There is still room for improvement but my advice is for MFL to be more firm and consistent in its decisions.

“This is because MFL as the nation’s league administrators must have its own stand and should not be afraid to (to make decisions) as the end goal is to provide more quality to the Malaysian League,” he said. — Bernama