Woods to play Memorial ahead of US Open

Tiger Woods plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black course in Farmingdale, New York May 16, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 24 — Tiger Woods confirmed yesterday that he will play next week’s Memorial Tournament as he aims to rediscover his best form ahead of next month’s US Open, tournament organisers said.

Woods, who bagged a dramatic 15th major title at the Masters last month, was brought back down to earth with a bump last week after missing the cut at the US PGA Championship.

The tournament at Bethpage Black was the first competitive golf Woods had played since his emotional victory at Augusta — his first major title in 11 years — and the American said he had not practised enough leading into the tournament.

“Just don’t feel well and just not able to do it. But resting would be better, so I would have energy to play,” he said.

However he expressed optimism that he could rediscover his best form.

“There’s no reason why I can’t get up to speed again and crank it back up,” he added.

“I’ve got to start feeling a little bit better first before that happens. We’ll do that first and then start cranking it back up again.”

Woods has added the Memorial in Dublin, Ohio to his schedule in order to get more rounds in ahead of the US Open, which is being held between June 13-16 at Pebble Beach in California.

The 43-year-old will be making his 17th appearance the invitational tournament hosted by golf legend Jack Nicklaus at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

He most recently won the event in 2012, when he chipped in for birdie on the event’s 70th hole to claim his 73rd PGA Tour victory. — AFP