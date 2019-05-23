Barca rule ter Stegen out of Copa Del Rey final

Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring their second goal as Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen reacts during the Champions League Semi Final Second Leg match at Anfield in Liverpool May 7, 2019. — Reuters pic

BARCELONA, May 23 — Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been ruled out of Saturday’s Copa del Rey final against Valencia after the German failed to recover in time from a knee injury.

In a statement, the Spanish champions said the stopper “still has discomfort in his right knee and will continue receiving treatment during the coming weeks”.

Ter Stegen has been instrumental in Barca winning La Liga this season, playing in 35 of the Catalans’ 38 league matches as they finished 11 points clear of Atletico Madrid at the top of the table.

Jasper Cillessen will likely take ter Stegen’s place between the sticks as he did during the 2-2 draw at Eibar that brought the curtain down on their league season.

Barca will become the first team to win five straight Copa del Reys if they beat Valencia in Seville. — AFP