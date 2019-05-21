Kelantan district football associations not in favour of Amril Aiman to be Kafa president

KOTA BARU, May 21 — District Football Associations (PBJs) in Kelantan will not choose businessman Datuk Seri Amril Aiman Abd Aziz as their candidate for the Kelantan Football Association (Kafa) president’ post if current president, Bibi Ramjani Ilias Khan resigns.

Tanah Merah PBJ president Kamarudin Mohamad said although the businessman had a desire to become Kafa president, the latter had not met PBJ representatives to discuss the matter.

“He is not our candidate but he is offering himself to replace Bibi Ramjani. We as Kafa’s affiliates will not nominate him for the president’s post,” he said when contacted here, today.

He added that they had their own candidate in mind whom they felt was the best choice to revive Kelantan’s football fortunes.

Bibi Ramjani is under pressure from the PBJs, Kelantan supporters club and former players to resign following Kelantan languishing at the bottom of the Premier League. — Bernama