Barty withdraws from Strasbourg International

Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates winning the match against Greece's Maria Sakkari at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 18, 2019. ― Reuters pic

PARIS, May 21 — Ashleigh Barty’s French Open preparations suffered a blow today when a right arm injury forced the Australian’s withdrawal from the Strasbourg International.

World number eight Barty pulled out of her opening round match against compatriot Daria Gavrilova.

“I felt that it was back. I tested myself, but this morning, I knew that I will not be able to play,” the 23-year-old Barty told reporters.

“Next week there is Roland-Garros... Then it’s the grass season. I will have two very busy months. For now, the only thing to do is to spend two or three days without touching the racket. I hope that I will be 100 per cent next week.”

Top seed Barty was replaced in the Strasbourg tournament by Latvian lucky loser Diana Marcinkevica. — Reuters

France to push ahead with 5G launch in 2020 despite Huawei woes

PARIS, May 21 — France will launch the deployment of its 5G network as planned in 2020 despite current difficulties faced by China’s Huawei which could push some telecoms operators to modify their source of supply, the telecoms regulator said today.

“For me it will have a limited impact,” the head of France’s Arcep Sebastian Soriano, told journalists and analysts in Paris, adding that no French telecom operator depended solely on Huawei equipment for major cities’ network coverage.

“We are aiming for a commercial launch of 5G in 2020,” he reiterated, adding that Arcep would be lenient on operators who will decide to change equipment provider. — Reuters