‘Quakes’ Wondolowski becomes MLS all-time leading scorer

San Jose Earthquakes players throw forward Chris Wondolowski into the air after the game against the Chicago Fire at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, California May 18, 2019. — Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports pic via Reuters

LOS ANGELES, May 19 — Chris Wondolowski became Major League Soccer’s all-time leading scorer yesterday, scoring four goals in the San Jose Earthquakes’ 4-1 victory over the Chicago Fire to eclipse Landon Donovan’s record.

Wondolowski, 36, finished the day with 148 goals in 338 MLS appearances while Donovan took 340 games to reach the previous record of 145.

“I always wanted to do it and be done with it,” Wondolowski said. “I didn’t picture a day like this.”

Making his first start in a month and a half, Wondolowski equalled Donovan’s record when he opened the scoring in the 21st minute, slotting home a delivery from longtime teammate Shea Salinas.

He broke the record in the 48th minute taking advantage when Fire goalkeeper David Ousted lost control of a seemingly harmless cross from Nick Lima to slot in a goal.

“It’s a perfect way to break the record,” Salinas said. “He’s so vigilant around the box. The ball falls, and he’s right where he needs to be and he pokes it in.”

However, Wondolowski admitted he’d imagined scoring the record goal on a long-range blast.

“I probably crashed in on every shot like that probably 1,000 times,” he said. “And 999 times he catches it and holds it and I have to run back.”

Wondolowski did thrill the home crowd in San Jose with a blast into the top corner in the 74th, and barely two minutes later he added a fourth, finding space at the back post to side-foot home a feed from Jackson Yueill.

When he was substituted off in injury time, he departed to a standing ovation.

He not only broke Donovan for most MLS goals ever, he tied Donovan for the league record with his 41st game-winning goal.

His 144 goals for the Earthquakes is the most by any player for a single team in league history.

Nevertheless, Wondolowski called it “surreal” that Donovan offered his congratulations.

“That he even knows my name still is crazy and boggles my mind,” Wondolowski said.

Salinas wasn’t surprised by that response.

“He’s such a sacrificial, humble guy,” Salinas said. “He does whatever’s best for the team, no matter if that benefits him or not.” — AFP