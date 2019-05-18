Nur Dhabitah-Wendy Ng fail to shine in London world diving series

Nur Dhabitah Binti Sabri and Wendy Ng Yan Yee only managed a sixth placing at the event. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — A poor start rattled the national diving pair of Nur Dhabitah Sabri-Wendy Ng Yan Yee in the fifth round of the World Diving Series in London, United Kingdom early this morning.

According to the championship’s official website, www.fina.org, they emerged sixth in the women’s synchronised 3m springboard after collecting 285.00 points at the London Aquatic Centre.

The national divers floundered in the first dive, and were placed last after scoring just 45.60 points.

Nonetheless, the Malaysian girls went up one rung after the second dive with 91.20 accumulated points.

From there, Nur Dhabitah-Wendy showed more consistency from the third to the fifth dives to take the sixth overall spot in the event.

The gold medal went to Australian pair, Maddison Keeney-Anabella Smith with 323.70 points followed by Chang Yani-Lin Shan of China (316.77) and Jennifer Abel-Melissa Citrini Beaulieu of Canada (306.45) for silver and bronze medal respectively.

Earlier, national young divers, Hanis Nazirul Jaya Surya-Jellson Jabillin were placed last in the fifth spot in the men’s synchronised 10m platform with 364.98 points.

Host divers, Thomas Daley-Matthew Lee chalked up 477.90 points for the gold medal followed by Lian Junjie-Yang Hao of China (459.00) for the silver and the bronze medal went to Viktor Minibaev-Aleksandr Bondar of Russia (448.50).

Meanwhile, veteran diver, Leong Mun Yee will be partnering Hanis Nazirul in the mixed synchronised 10m platform at 5 pm local time (12 midnight Malaysian time) today.

For the record, the national squad failed to bag any medals after four World Diving Series this year. — Bernama