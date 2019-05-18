JDT beat PKNS to keep unbeaten record

JDT’s Muhammad Safawi Rasid (second left) celebrates after scoring the first goal against PKNS FC in Shah Alam May 17, 2019. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 ― Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) maintained their unbeaten run in the Super League with a 2-1 win over PKNS FC last night, widening their lead at the top of the table.

The win by the Southern Tigers, their 11th in 14 matches, enabled the squad led by chief coach Benjamin Mora to chalk up 36 points, 11 points ahead of second-placed Pahang.

In the match at Shah Alam Stadium, a goal by Brazilian import Diogo Luis Santo in the 60th minute earned JDT the three full points. JDT’s Romel Morales had scored in the 30th minute to cancel out the opening goal by young national striker Muhammad Safawi Rasid in the seventh minute.

In another match, newcomers PJ City FC notched their third consecutive win by edging Kuala Lumpur 1-0 at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium.

Former national striker Mohd Safee Sali, who was fielded in the second half, emerged the hero of “The Phoenix” with a beautiful goal beating Kuala Lumpur goalkeeper Mohamad Faridzuean Kamaruddin in the 90th minute.

In the Premier League, Terengganu FC II (TFC II) recovered from their defeat last week to beat Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) 1-0 at Stadium Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah in Kuala Terengganu.

The solitary goal was scored by skipper S. Subramaniam in the 43rd minute, breaking a four-match unbeaten run of PDRM.

Meanwhile, Sabah jumped to second spot in the Premier League after a goal by former national striker of Angola, Aguinaldo Mendes Veiga, in the 49th minute earned the squad under Henry Saimpon a 1-0 win over UKM FC.

The match at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras was disrupted by a power failure in the Bandar Tun Razak area, according to a tweet by the Malaysia Football League. ― Bernama