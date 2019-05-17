Spurs boss Pochettino spared touchline ban for Champions League final

Pochettino’s punishment is deferred for a probation period of one year. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, May 17 — Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has been handed a suspended one-match touchline ban from European competitions after a late kick off in their Champions League semi-final against Ajax Amsterdam, Uefa said today.

Pochettino’s punishment — deferred for a probation period of one year — means the Argentine will be on the touchline when Tottenham face Liverpool in an all-English Champions League final on June 1 in Madrid.

Uefa also fined Spurs €10,000 (RM46,600) for the offence, while charges against the north London club also included “improper conduct of officials”.

Uefa’s control, ethics and disciplinary body also warned Ajax coach Erik ten Hag for his involvement in the late kick-off in London.

Meanwhile, Barcelona were fined €20,000 for “insufficient organisation” during their 1-1 group stage draw with Spurs at Camp Nou in December last year.

Ajax were hit with a fine of €52,500 by Uefa after being found guilty of crowd disturbances, throwing of objects and blocked stairways in their Champions League quarter-final home leg against Juventus last month. — Reuters