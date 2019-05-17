Nadal sweeps into Rome semi-finals

Spain’s Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his quarter-final match against Spain’s Fernando Verdasco at the Italian Open in Rome May 17, 2019. — Reuters pic

ROME, May 17 — Defending champion Rafael Nadal swept past fellow Spaniard Fernando Verdasco to book his place in the semi-finals of the Italian Open today.

The eight-time Rome champion came through 6-4, 6-0 in 1hr 38min to set up a clash with Greek eighth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in the final.

Roger Federer’s withdrawal with a right leg injury earlier in the day had handed Tsitsipas a ticket to the last four.

The 32-year-old Nadal, seeded second, is bidding for his first clay-court title this season before chasing a 12th French Open crown at Roland Garros starting on May 26. — AFP