Liverpool will be Premier League contenders again, says Lovren

LONDON, May 17 — Dejan Lovren believes Liverpool will be Premier League title contenders again next season, saying they are still improving under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool were pipped to the title by Manchester City by a single point despite reaching 97 points — the third-highest tally in Premier League history.

The Reds have also secured back-to-back Champions League final appearances, which Lovren said was another indication of their improvement.

“When you look back on the last three years, it was every season improvement,” he told liverpoolfc.com.

“When Klopp came (in 2015), every year we did better and better. Last season we did quite well, we had quite a lot of injuries and reached the final of the Champions League.

“This year, with the new players, we reached second place with 97 points, it’s incredible.

“And again the final of the Champions League, so definitely we are again one of the contenders for next year to do something great.

“With this team, we can only improve.”

Central to that, according to Lovren, will be keeping the current squad together — most key players have already been tied down to long contracts — and making the right additions.

Narrowly missing out on the title meant the Croatia international suffered a second heartbreaking runners-up finish in 10 months, having been beaten by France in the World Cup final last year.

He is confident, however, this season can end on a high with victory over Tottenham in Madrid on June 1.

“We gave everything this season, it was a brilliant season - especially (at) Anfield and I think the fans really enjoyed it, especially the game against Barca (Liverpool beat Barcelona 4-0 to in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final).

“So, at the end we have another final and I’m sure we will come back with big smiles.” — AFP