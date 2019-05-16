Mohamad Norza to run for badminton Asia presidency

BAM president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria speaks during a press conference September 26, 2018. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

PETALING JAYA, May 16 — Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria has revealed that he will be contesting for the Badminton Confederation of Asia (BAC) presidency for the 2019-2023 term in the election which will be held in Nanning, China on May 25.

He said the decision to run for the Asian badminton body’s body was made after assessing several factors including solid support from several Asian powerhouses as well as the fact the BAC headquarters was located in Kuala Lumpur.

Mohamad Norza said there were many BAM presidents in the past who had led the BAC, including the late Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj, the late Tan Sri Elyas Omar and Tan Sri Mohd Nadzmi Mohd Salleh.

“Although I am going in as the ’underdog’, having to face the incumbent (Anton Aditya Subowo), I am confident it’s time for me to introduce myself and to tell the 43 BAC members why I am running for the presidency,” he said.

Mohamad Norza who is also the president of the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) said this when met by reporters at the council’s breaking of fast event with the media here last night.

Mohamad Norza stressed that if he was elected, he would be determined to maintain Asia’s dominance in the world of badminton, as well as assisting the third world countries that wished to pursue the development of the sport in their respective countries.

In the meantime, he hinted that he would resign as BAM president — a post he has held since 2017 — after the end of the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

“I see today that we have a steady line-up of young players, and the Badminton Academy of Malaysia is also ready.

“I think in the next one or two years I will work on the process to pass on the leadership, and I will continue to focus on the OCM presidency,” he stressed. — Bernama