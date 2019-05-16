Kyrgios forfeits game after Italian Open meltdown

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in action during his semi final match against John Isner at the Acapulco Open, March 2, 2019. — Reuters pic

ROME, May 16 — Australian Nick Kyrgios forfeited his second-round game at the Italian Open today after walking off court against Norwegian Casper Ruud.

The controversial figure was serving at 1-1 in the third set when the referee gave a point against him for unsportsmanlike conduct for swearing.

His response was to kick a water bottle before throwing a chair, packing his bag and then storming off court.

Kyrgios defaulted the match with Ruud winning 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 2-1 to advance to the third round. — AFP