Lakers confirm Vogel is new head coach

LOS ANGELES, May 14 — The Los Angeles Lakers confirmed yesterday that former Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic coach Frank Vogel had singed a multi-year contract to coach the storied NBA franchise.

The announcement follows multiple media reports at the weekend that Vogel would be the next head coach of a Lakers team led by NBA superstar LeBron James.

“We are excited to add Frank Vogel as the next head coach of the Lakers,” Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said.

“Coach Vogel has a proven track record of success in the NBA playoffs, and he reflects the core qualities we were looking for in a head coach — including, detailed game preparation, extreme hard work, and holding players accountable to the highest basketball standards.”

Vogel said he was “very excited” by the opportunity.

“I look forward to coaching such phenomenal talent and bringing my strategic vision to the team,” he said.

Vogel, 45, went 304-291 in eight seasons as an NBA coach, six with Indiana from 2010-2016 and the next two with a rebuilding Orlando Magic squad.

He led the Pacers to five playoff appearances and back-to-back trips to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2013 and 2014.

Reports of his hiring came after the Lakers, who have missed the NBA playoffs for six consecutive seasons, reportedly were unable to come to terms with Tyronn Lue, a former coach of James with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James joined the team as a free agent prior to last season after eight consecutive trips to the NBA Finals with Miami and Cleveland.

The Lakers parted ways with coach Luke Walton last month. — AFP