Inter return to third spot with win over Chievo

Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic (centre) celebrates scoring their second goal against Chievo with team mates. — Reuters pic

MILAN, May 14 — Inter Milan moved back into third place in Serie A when goals from Matteo Politano and Ivan Perisic gave them a 2-0 home win over relegated Chievo, who finished with 10 men, yesterday.

With two matches to play, Inter have 66 points, one ahead of Atalanta, with AC Milan and AS Roma a further three points back, in the race for a top-four finish and a Champions League place.

Politano broke the deadlock six minutes before halftime with a low shot from the edge of the penalty area which went in off the post.

The visitors, bottom of the table with only two wins all season, battled on bravely but were in more trouble when Nicola Rigoni was sent off for a second booking in the 76th minute.

Inter finally sealed the game when Perisic, who had earlier hit the post, turned in the rebound after a Cedric Soares shot struck the woodwork again. — Reuters