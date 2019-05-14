Fifth-ranked Thomas out of PGA Championship with wrist injury

Thomas shared sixth at last year’s PGA at Bellerive and tied for 12th at last month’s Masters. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

BETHPAGE, May 14 — Fifth-ranked Justin Thomas withdrew from this week’s PGA Championship with a right wrist injury, scuttling hopes the event would feature all of the world’s 100 top-rated players.

The 26-year-old American, who won his first major title at the 2017 PGA at Quail Hollow, was replaced in this week’s lineup at Bethpage Black by compatriot Kelly Kraft.

The loss of Thomas means the event will not become the first major since the world rankings began in 1986 to feature the top 100.

Thomas shared sixth at last year’s PGA at Bellerive and tied for 12th at last month’s Masters.

Kraft, ranked 192nd, had a season-best showing of fifth in March at Puntacana in the Dominican Republic but has missed the cut in four of five starts since. It will be only his fifth major start, with a best of 58th at the 2017 PGA.

Kraft will tee off alongside Australian Adam Scott and Spain’s Sergio Garcia in the first round at 7:40am (1140 GMT) off the 10th tee.

This marks the first year since 1948 that the PGA Championship will be played in May, the event moving this year from what had become its traditional August spot in the golfing season. — AFP