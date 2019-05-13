Holebas FA Cup final hopes hang on Watford appeal

Watford’s Jose Holebas is shown a red card by referee Chris Kavanagh in the Premier League defeat to West Ham May 12, 2019. — Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough

LONDON, May 13 — Watford are likely to appeal Jose Holebas’s red card in the Premier League defeat to West Ham hoping they will get it rescinded so he can play in the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Watford manager Javi Gracia said he had been consistent throughout the season in challenging what he believed were unfair red cards for his players and it would be the same for the 34-year-old Germany-born former Greek international defender.

Gracia has other problems aside from the red card to contend with as they head to Wembley next Saturday with just one win in their last six matches — the 4-1 home thrashing by West Ham seeing their opponents leapfrog them to finish in 10th spot.

However, Gracia’s first task is to appeal Holebas’s sending-off.

“For sure. I kept the same attitude during all of the season and I don’t want to change at the last one,” said Gracia referring to Holebas’s red card.

“In my opinion, I can’t believe one player will miss the final for that contact, I can’t believe it.

“Maybe it is a foul, soft foul, light foul but I can be angry with that decision.

“In this moment it is difficult to accept knowing you have an important game next week,” added the 49-year-old Spaniard. — AFP