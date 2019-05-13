Brighton sack manager Chris Hughton

Brighton manager Chris Hughton is pictured during their pre-season friendly match vs Atletico Madrid in Brighton, August 6, 2017. — Reuters pic

LONDON, May 13 — Brighton sacked manager Chris Hughton today in what chairman Tony Bloom described as “one of the most difficult decisions” he had ever had to make.

Hughton leaves despite guiding Brighton to the FA Cup semi-finals and retaining their Premier League status for a second successive season.

However, a slump in their league form in the latter part of the season — which saw them sucked into a relegation battle — forced Bloom’s hand.

“Undoubtedly, this has been one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make as chairman of Brighton & Hove Albion, but ultimately one I have made due to how we struggled in the second half of the season,” said Bloom in a club statement. — AFP