Man City on course for Premier League title at half-time in final matches

Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte (second right) celebrates scoring their second goal during the Premier League match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City in Brighton, May 12, 2019. —AFP pic

LONDON, May 12 — Manchester City were on course to retain the Premier League title at half-time in the final round of matches today, with Pep Guardiola’s men and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool both in front.

Sadio Mane gave Liverpool, a point behind in second place prior to kick-off, a 17th-minute lead against Wolves before leaders City conceded a shock goal to Brighton, putting the Anfield side firmly in the driving seat.

But goals from Sergio Aguero and Aymeric Laporte saw City go 2-1 in front before the interval.

Victory on the south coast would guarantee City the title regardless of the result at Anfield. — AFP