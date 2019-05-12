FA Cup: Mohad Nidzam’s tactical prowess gets Felda United through to semi-finals

Kuala Lumpur players Muhammad Syafwan Syahlan (front left) trying to get past Felda United player Mohamad Arif Fadzilah in the second leg of the FA Cup 2019 at the Tun Abdul Razak Stadium, Maran, May 11, 2019. — Bernama pic

MARAN, May 12 — The Fighters head coach Mohad Nizam Jamil’s brave move of switching tactics throughout the 90 minutes of gameplay saw Felda United advance to the FA Cup semi-final with a 0-0 draw and 3-3 aggregate win based on the away goals rule.

Mohad Nidzam said the frequent adjustments were made to deny visiting team Kuala Lumpur from scoring in the second-leg match at the Tun Abdul Razak Stadium yesterday.

“There are some who say we did not attack much and did it only in the first 15 minutes through import striker Khairul Amri Mohd Kamal, who had to be taken off the pitch in the first half due to injury.

“Abdul Azim Rahim was also taken off in the second half when we changed back to the original plan because we needed to defend as Kuala Lumpur were mostly coming through the middle,” he told reporters after the match.

In the meantime, Mohd Nidzam praised the performance and fighting spirit of his men despite resting several important players.

He also hoped that Khairul Amri, Muhammad Hadin Azman and midfielder Jasazrin Jamaluddin could recover from their injuries before the semi-final.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur head coach Chong Yee Fatt acknowledged that Felda United were smart in nullifying his team’s attacks in the second leg.

Despite the loss, Chong praised the City Boys’ collective performance and effort.

“I’m quite sad because the players have worked hard and played well. Although we are now out (of the FA Cup), the players have to maintain this kind of performance in the Super League to improve the team’s position,” he said. — Bernama