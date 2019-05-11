Pahang, Kedah book FA Cup semis spots

Pahang player, Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim (left) celebrates his goal in the match against Terengganu FC at the Darul Makmur in Pahang last night, May 10, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — Defending champions Pahang and Kedah have booked their tickets to the semifinals of the FA Cup.

Three-time champions Pahang mauled Terengganu FC (TFC) 4-0 at the Darul Makmur Stadium, Kuantan in their home leg match of the quarterfinals tonight to ease through to the semis with a 5-2 aggregate win.

TFC had edged Pahang 2-1 at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium, Kuala Terengganu on May 1.

In tonight’s action, Faisal Abdul Halim put the hosts ahead in the 7th minute after pouncing on a poor catch by TFC keeper Suffian Abdul Rahman.

Nigerian import Dickson Nwakaeme made it 2-0 when he converted a penalty in the 48th minute and went on to earn a brace with his second in the 62nd minute.

Naturalised national player Mohamadou Sumareh rounded off the visitors misery when he netted The Elephants’ fourth in the 74th minute.

Meanwhile, four-time champions Kedah’s quest for another title is on track after they secured a 4-2 aggregate win over PKNS FC when both teams were tied 1-1 tonight.

In the action in Alor Setar tonight, Jonatan Bauman put the Red Eagles ahead in the 16th minute but an own goal by defender Azmeer Yusof in the 31st minute in the end gifted the visitors the draw. — Bernama