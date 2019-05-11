Nicol crashes out from Manchester Open

File photo of Nicol David is pictured competing in a squash tournament in this undated photograph. — Picture by Jordan Mansfield

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — Malaysian squash queen, Datuk Nicol David were eliminated from the 2019 Manchester Open Squash Tournament after losing in the second round match of the tournament last night.

The eight-time world champion put up a stiff fight against the third seed, Sarah-Jane Perry of England before losing 7-11, 9-11, 11-6 and 6-11 in the match which lasted about 42 minutes at the National Squash Centre in Manchester, according to the tournament website.

Perry will meet the sixth seed, Tesni Evans of Wales in the quarter-finals, later today.

Evans is through to the next round after edging Milou van der Heijden of the Netherlands;11-7, 11-9 and 11-3 in another second-round tie.

British Open slated to be held from May 20-26 in Hull, England would be Nicol’s last tournament before she hangs up her racquet. — Bernama