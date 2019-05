David Beckham leaves Bromley Magistrates Court in Bromley, London May 9, 2019, after being disqualified from driving for six months for driving while using a mobile phone. — AFP pic

LONDON, May 9 — Former England footballer David Beckham was today disqualified from driving for six months for using his phone while behind the wheel.

The 44-year-old admitted the offence after being spotted by a member of the public as he drove his Bentley in London in November. — AFP