Liverpool’s Robertson praying on calf injury

LIVERPOOL, May 8 — Liverpool left back Andy Robertson will have scans on his calf today and is praying the injury sustained in the sensational Champions League victory over Barcelona will not prevent him from playing a part in the climax of the season.

Robertson sustained the injury in a collision with Barcelona striker Luis Suarez before his halftime replacement Georginio Wijnaldum scored twice to help Liverpool reach the final with a 4-0 win on the night and 4-3 on aggregate.

“It doesn’t feel the best at the minute but I’ll get a scan tomorrow,” the Scot, who has made 46 appearances for Liverpool this season, told the club’s website after celebrating the win in front of a euphoric crowd at Anfield.

“They’re confident that it’s just a nerve or whatever and it can be maybe a couple of days, but we’ll wait and see.

“We can’t really comment until I get the scan, but I’ll be saying my prayers tonight.”

Liverpool host Wolverhampton Wanderers in their final Premier League match of the season on Sunday, needing a win at Anfield and a Manchester City slip-up at Brighton and Hove Albion to take the title.

The five-times European champions will face Ajax Amsterdam or Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final in Madrid on June 1. — Reuters