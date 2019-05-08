Espirito Santo joins nominations for Premier League manager award

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo applauds fans after the match against Manchester United at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton April 2, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, May 8 — Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo has been nominated for the Premier League’s manager of the season award alongside Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola, Liverpool’s Juergen Klopp and Tottenham Hotspur’s Mauricio Pochettino.

Portuguese Espirito Santo’s Wolves team have caught the eye on their return to the top flight and are guaranteed to finish seventh with the most points for a promoted team for 18 years.

Guardiola could become only the third manager to retain the Premier League title after Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho if his City side win at Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

Klopp’s Liverpool team have amassed 94 points with one match to go — the fourth-most of any team in a Premier League season.

Should City slip up on Sunday and Liverpool beat Wolves, Klopp would deliver a first league title to Anfield since 1989-90.

While Tottenham’s title challenge has fizzled out, Pochettino has almost certainly delivered a fourth successive top-four finish, while leading his team to the semi-finals of the Champions League despite not signing any new players in successive transfer windows. — Reuters