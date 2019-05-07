Trump awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods

Golfer Tiger Woods is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honour, by US President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington May 6, 2019. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, May 7 — Tiger Woods, fresh off his epic Masters comeback win, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump at the White House yesterday.

Presenting the golfing great with the nation’s highest civilian honour, Trump praised Woods’ “relentless will to win, win, win.”

“These qualities embody the American spirit of pushing boundaries, defying limits and always striving for greatness,” the president said.

Woods choked up as he thanked his mother and two children during the ceremony in the White House Rose Garden.

“You have seen the good and the bad, the highs and the lows,” said Woods, who battled back from injury to claim his first major title last month since the 2008 US Open. — AFP