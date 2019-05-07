Selangor football legend dies of cancer

Anuar Abu Bakar was active in the 90’s and was a member of the Red Giants who won the Premier League Cup and Malaysia Cup and he had also played for Johor, Penang and Kelantan. — Picture via Facebook/Selangor FA

SHAH ALAM, May 7— Selangor football legend, Anuar Abu Bakar, 48, died of cancer at Shah Alam Hospital here at about 9.30pm last night.

The matter was confirmed via the official Facebook account of the Football Association of Selangor (FAS).

It was learnt, Anuar’s body would be laid to rest at 9.30 am tomorrow at Section 21 Muslim Cemetery, here.

Annuar was active in the 90’s and was a member of the Red Giants who won the Premier League Cup and Malaysia Cup and he had also played for Johor, Penang and Kelantan.

He had also donned the national jersey between 1993 and 1997 in the midfield and striker positions. — Bernama