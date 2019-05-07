Rangnick: Bayern target Werner could leave Leipzig in 2020

RB Leipzig's Timo Werner after scoring Bundesliga goal against FSV Mainz in Mainz April 5, 2017. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, May 7 — RB Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick has hinted that star striker Timo Werner may yet stay at the club for another year before joining Bayern Munich on a free transfer.

Werner, 23, has scored 19 goals this season as Leipzig have secured a top four spot and reached the German Cup final.

His excellent form has seen him linked with a move to Bayern, whom Leipzig face both in the Bundesliga this weekend and in the cup final later this month.

With Werner’s current contract set to expire in 2020, Rangnick and Leipzig had previously ruled out allowing the striker to leave on a free transfer at the end of next season.

Yet at an event organised by LVZ newspaper yesterday, Rangnick admitted that the wantaway striker may yet stay on for another season under new boss Julian Nagelsmann.

“I can’t rule out Timo staying until 2020,” said the Leipzig coach.

“We will see in the summer whether he moves away or if he stays to fire us into the Champions League again.”

Rangnick said he would like Werner to stay, but also felt Leipzig deserved not to lose the player on a free transfer.

He also confirmed that he was already looking for a new number nine in case Werner were to join Bayern at the end of this season.

“If he does leave, then we need a replacement who can guarantee us 15 to 20 goals a season,” he said. — AFP