International federations fret over Tokyo Olympics budget cuts

A shadow of of Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike is seen on the logo of Tokyo 2020 Olympic games during the Olympic and Paralympic flag-raising ceremony at Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building in Tokyo September 21, 2016. — Reuters pic

GOLD COAST, May 7 — Eight international sports federations expressed their concerns today at new budget cuts made by the organising committee of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The federations were gathered at a meeting of the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) on the sidelines of SportAccord in Gold Coast.

“There are concerns over cuts in accommodation, transport and venue upgrades,” an ASOIF official told AFP.

A series of questions were posed to Koji Murofushi, Japan’s former world and Olympic hammer champion who is Tokyo 2020 sports director.

“Eight federations, including sailing, judo and tennis, and ASOIF have today asked some questions,” Murofushi told AFP.

“They asked questions about accommodation, food at the venues, transportation and the look of the venues. The look is important for the broadcast.”

Murofushi added: “Tokyo is reducing the budget as much as possible.

“We have to find what the good solution is to optimise the budget.

“It’s a good chance to open up discussions with the international federations.” — AFP