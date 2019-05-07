Del Potro says to play singles at Madrid Open

Juan Martin Del Potro (pic) poses with the championship trophy after defeating Roger Federer in the men's finals in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, March 19, 2018. ― Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters pic

SAO PAULO, May 7 — Juan Martin Del Potro will return to singles action in the Madrid Open this week after 10 weeks out with a knee injury, the Argentine said today.

The world ranked no. 8, who played a doubles match with Kei Nishikori last weekend, will face Serbian Laslo Djere on Wednesday in his first singles tournament since the Delray Beach Open in February.

Del Potro suffered a knee injury in October last year and although he reached the semi-final of the Delray tournament, he was in obvious pain and took another break afterwards.

The decision to return comes less than three weeks before the French Open, a tournament in which he has never got past the semi-final.

However, four of Del Potro’s 22 singles titles have come on clay, and the big Argentine will be aiming to return to form and add a second grand slam title to his 2009 win in the US Open. — Reuters