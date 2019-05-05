Selangor coach Sathia disappointed with draw against Malacca, rues players’ profligacy

Sathianathan hoped that the inclusion of the new import would help sharpen the Red Giants' forward line. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, May 5 — Selangor head coach B. Sathianathan was left to rue his players’ profligacy after their 1-1 draw against Malacca in their Super League game at the Shah Alam Stadium here yesterday.

“We had so many chances to score. Then, when we were ahead by a goal, my players slowed down the game and lost focus. But I must praise them for the effort they put in and for some good combination work,” the disappointed 60-year-old coach told the post-match press conference.

Sathianathan hoped that the inclusion of new import Nigerian Ifedayo Olusegun would help sharpen the Red Giants’ forward line, which has been blunted by the absence Spanish hotshot Rufino Segovia del Burgo.

The Spaniard, winner of the Golden Boot last year, is expected to be out for four months after suffering a serious leg injury in March.

In yesterday’s match, Selangor took a 30th minute lead through Muhammad Syahmi Safari before Melaka equalised through Filipino Patrick Reichelt in the 59th minute. — Bernama