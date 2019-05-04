Zverev shocked by Garin in Munich

World number three Alexander Zverev complained that everything was against him after a shock defeat in the quarter-finals of the Munich Open. — AFP pic

BERLIN, May 4 — World number three Alexander Zverev complained that everything was against him after a shock defeat in the quarter-finals of the Munich Open yesterday.

Zverev lost 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 to Chile’s Cristian Garin, who sits 44 places below him in the ATP rankings, to end his hopes of a record third successive title in Munich.

“Everything is going against me at the moment, nothing is going in my favour,” said Zverev after the defeat.

“Last year, I won matches like this, but this year I am often losing them.”

The reigning ATP Finals champion survived three match points in the second set before wasting two himself in the third and ultimately suffering his first defeat in ten games on the Munich clay.

Zverev disputed a line call on his first match point, before coming within inches of hitting a winner down the line on his second.

“I thought the ball was out on the first one, and then it was out only by a few inches on the second one,” he said.

The German star said he was already looking forward to trying to regain his crown in Munich next year.

Garin will face third seed Marco Cecchinato in the semi-finals, after the Italian battled to a 1-6, 7-5, 7-5 win over Hungary’s Marton Fucscovics.

There was further disappointment for the home crowd when Philipp Kohlschreiber lost 6-4, 5-7, 4-6 to Italy’s Matteo Berrettini later.

Berrettini meets fourth seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the last four, after the Spaniard overcame Argentina’s Guido Pella 4-6, 6-4, 6-0. — AFP