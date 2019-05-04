Malaysia’s challenge fizzles out at Asian individual squash tournament

S. Sivasangari (right) lost to second seed Joshna Chinappa in the women's singles. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — And then there was none.

Malaysia’s interest in the 20th Asian Individual Squash Championships came to an abrupt halt when their last three players crashed out in their respective semi-finals at the Nicol David Arena of the National Squash Centre in Bukit Jalil today.

Reigning national champion S. Sivasangari, who stunned third seed Joey Chan Ho Ling of Hong Kong yesterday, ran out of steam en route to losing 7-11, 10-12, 3-11 to second seed Joshna Chinappa of India in the women’s singles.

Joshna will meet top seed Annie Au Wing Chi in the final after the Hong Kong player edged Malaysian fourth seed Low Wee Wern 11-6, 11-13, 13-11, 11-4.

In the men’s category, two-time world junior champion Ng Eain Yow was outclassed 2-11, 6-11, 4-11 by top seed Saurav Ghosal of India in the semi-finals.

Saurav will face fourth seed and Annie’s younger brother Leo Au Chun Ming in the final after the Hong Kong player scored an upset 11-3, 11-8, 11-4 win over teammate and second seed Yip Tsz Fung. — Bernama