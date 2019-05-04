Kedah produce goal fest against Kuala Lumpur, JDT II experience first loss

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Kedah retained their unbeaten home record with a stylish 5-2 victory over Kuala Lumpur in Super League action at the Darul Aman Stadium, Alor Setar, last night.

The ‘Lang Merah’ squad were up 2-1 in the first half after goals from Jonathan Bauman (21st minute) and Muhammad Shakir Hamzah (41st minute) before Kuala Lumpur captain Indra Putra Mahayuddin reduced the deficit in the 45th minute.

Aidil Sharin Sahak’s men continued their onslaught in the second half with Fernando Rodriguez’s goal in the 67th-minute putting Kedah up with a comfortable 3-1 lead.

Kuala Lumpur pulled a goal back in the 77th minute through prolific striker, Guilherme De Paula, but Fernando and Bauman each scored their second goal in the 80th and 89th minutes respectively, to complete a spectacular night for the home side.

The victory sees Kedah leapfrog Selangor to sit third in the league with 19 points.

Meanwhile, Perak were made to work hard before ending the game 3-3 against PKNS FC in a fierce battle at the Shah Alam Stadium.

PKNS FC took the lead in the fourth minute through Kpah Sherman before Brendan Gan equalised eight minutes later, however, Perak went behind once again after a beautiful header from Nicholas Swirad wisely in the 43rd minute made it 2-1 for PKNS FC.

Perak made it 2-2 in the 49th-minute through K.Partiban, but the excitement was shortlived as Kpah netted his second two minutes later, before Perak defender Nazirul Naim Che Hashim laid in the third goal for the visitors in the 79th minute.

In the meantime, Johor Darul Ta’zim II (JDT II) recorded their first loss in the Premier League this season after losing 0-1 to the Police at the Pasir Gudang Municipal Council Stadium.

South Korean import player Lee Chang Hoon emerged the hero, putting coach Elavarasan Elangovan’s squad ahead with the winning goal in the 75th minute.

At the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium in Kuala Terengganu, Brazilian-born import player Bruno Suzuki’s goal in 57th minute gave Terengganu FC II a 1-0 win against Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM).

Meanwhile, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia FC settled for a 1-1 draw against Penang at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras.

Penang’s goal was scored by Julian Bottaro in the 47th minute before UKM FC’s substitute player Mateo Roskam equalised in injury time. — Bernama