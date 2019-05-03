NBA to stage global camp for draft hopefuls in Monaco

Memphis Grizzlies forward Yuta Watanabe (12) goes to the basket against Phoenix Suns guard Troy Daniels (30) during the second half at FedExForum on October 27, 2018. ― Picture by Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

NEW YORK, May 3 — This year’s NBA Global Camp, a showcase of top global talents hoping to be selected in next month’s NBA Draft, will be staged in Monaco, the league announced yesterday.

The event will take place May 30-June 2 at Stade Louis II in Monaco and include games, shooting drills plus strength and agility tests under direction from NBA personnel as well as medical evaluations and team interview sessions.

Last year’s Global Camp includes three players from outside the United States who were taken in the NBA Draft — Bosnian Dzanan Musa of Brooklyn, Lithuanian Arnoldas Kulboka of Charlotte and Ukraine’s Issuf Sanon of Washington — plus Japan’s Yuta Watanabe, who played for the Memphis Grizzlies this past season.

NBA Academy teams will also stage scrimmages. Since October 2016, seven school academies have been launched in Australia, China, India, Mexico and Senegal.

There were 108 international players from a record-tying 42 nations in the NBA on opening night last season. — AFP