Derby miss chance to seal play-off place

Derby County's Tom Huddlestone (left) in action with Swansea City's Oliver McBurnie. — Reuters pic

ONDON, May 2 — Derby wasted a chance to book their place in the Championship play-offs after being held to a 1-1 draw by Swansea yesterday.

Frank Lampard's side were on course for the win that would have guaranteed a top six finish when Richard Keogh's first-half header put them ahead at the Liberty Stadium.

But Wayne Routledge's equaliser after the interval means sixth placed Derby go into the last match of the season against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday with their fate yet to be decided.

The Rams have a one-point lead over seventh placed Middlesbrough, while eighth placed Bristol City, a point further back, also remain in the play-off equation.

Derby were in front in the 21st minute when Harry Wilson sent over a corner and Keogh took advantage of slack marking to direct his header back across goal and in off the far post.

But Swansea hit back in the 66th minute as Oli McBurnie's header was pushed on to a post by Kelle Roos and Routledge pounced to slot home from close-range. — AFP