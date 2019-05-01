Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Sports

Villa’s El Ghazi has red card rescinded, Leeds’ Bamford charged

Published 19 minutes ago on 01 May 2019

Aston Villa's Anwar El Ghazi clashes with Leeds United's Patrick Bamford during their Championship match April 28, 2019. — Reuters pic
Aston Villa's Anwar El Ghazi clashes with Leeds United's Patrick Bamford during their Championship match April 28, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, May 1 — Aston Villa forward Anwar El Ghazi’s red card in Sunday’s 1-1 Championship draw with Leeds United has been overturned while Leeds striker Patrick Bamford has been charged with deceiving the referee, the English Football Association (FA) said.

El Ghazi was shown a red card following an altercation with Bamford in the second half after Mateusz Klich had opened the scoring with a Villa player down injured on the pitch.

“Anwar El Ghazi will be available for Aston Villa’s next three matches after a claim of wrongful dismissal was upheld by an Independent Regulatory Commission,” the FA said in a statement http://www.thefa.com/news/2019/apr/30/leeds-united-and-aston-villa-300419.

“Patrick Bamford has subsequently been charged with ‘successful deception of a match official’.

“It is alleged the Leeds United player’s behaviour in the 72nd minute of the fixture, which involved committing a clear act of simulation that led to Anwar El Ghazi being dismissed, amounts to improper conduct.”

Bamford faces a two-match ban which would rule him out of Leeds’ final game of the regular season against Ipswich Town and the first leg of their play-off semi-final.

He has until today to respond to the charge.

Both clubs were charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in the second-half melee after Leeds scored. They have until Friday to respond. — Reuters

Related Articles

In Sports