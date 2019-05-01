Lazio punished over ‘banana’ Bakayoko chant

AC Milan's Franck Kessie celebrates after scoring a penalty during the Italian Serie A football match AC Milan vs Lazio Rome at the San Siro stadium in Milan April 13, 2019. — AFP pic

MILAN, May 1 — Lazio have been handed a one-match stand closure penalty which is suspended for a year due to racist chants by their fans during last week’s Italian Cup semi-final against AC Milan, the Lega Serie A announced on Monday.

AC Milan players Tiemoue Bakayoko and Franck Kessie were targeted by ‘monkey chanting’ by a section of Lazio supporters before and after the game in the San Siro.

Bakayoko was also targeted before the game with Lazio fans heard outside the stadium singing: “This banana is for Bakayoko”.

The Lega Serie A said in a statement that “90 per cent of the 4,049 occupants, were responsible for repeated racist chants towards Milan players Franck Kessie and, in particular, Tiemoue Bakayoko”.

The forced closure of the Curva Nord (north stand) where Lazio’s hardline ultras are located in the Stadio Olimpico was suspended in case of further offences and will be open for the Italian Cup final against Atalanta on May 15.— AFP