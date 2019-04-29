Ricciardo penalised after reversing ‘panic’ in Baku

Ricciardo backed into Kvyat after failing to pass him with a lunge down the inside of Turn Three. ― Reuters pic

BAKU, April 29 — Daniel Ricciardo was given a three-place grid penalty for next month’s Spanish Grand Prix after reversing his Renault car into Daniil Kvyat’s Toro Rosso in yesterday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Australian backed into the Russian after failing to pass him with a lunge down the inside of Turn Three that saw both halted, after Ricciardo had locked up, at a run-off area.

Ricciardo had misjudged his move and after stopping reversed into the stationary car behind him. He was also given two penalty points by the stewards.

“I don’t feel good about what happened. It’s weird,” said Ricciardo. “I saw a gap so thought I would have a go.

“Initially, I had the commitment and thought I would pull it off, but then I felt I would start to lock up and I missed the corner.

“As soon as I went down the escape road, it was a sense of urgency and a bit of panic. I found reverse and started going and had no idea he was there. I guess the urgency stopped me from looking.

“Trying to minimise the mistake I made turned into another mistake.”

Both drivers had to retire due to the damage suffered in the collision. — AFP