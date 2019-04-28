Pahang, JDT draw 1-1 at Darul Makmur Stadium

KUANTAN, April 28 — Pahang missed a golden opportunity to seize the league's top spot from Johor Darul Ta’zim after they drew 1-1 at the Darul Makmur Stadium here, today.

The result sees JDT remain the league leaders with 27 points followed by Pahang with 25.

The Tok Gajah squad were stunned in the fourth minute when JDT’s Gonzalo Gabriel Cabrera Giordano netted from close range.

Dollah Salleh's side regained their composure, and defender Herold Mark Goulon emerged the hero after he headed in a free kick from Saddil Ramdani in the 35th minute.

JDT became cautious after Mauricio Dos Santos Nascimento was sent off with a second yellow after fouling Dickson Nwakaeme in the 45th minute, however, Pahang failed to capitalise, with young player Muhammad Zuhair Aizat Mohd Nazri coming close in the 86th minute, but missed his shot. — Bernama