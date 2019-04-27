Uefa suspends PSG’s Neymar for three Champions League games

PSG’s Neymar is suspended for three Champions League games after insulting match officials. — Reuters pic

PARIS, April 27 ― Paris St Germain striker Neymar has been suspended for three Champions League games for insulting match officials following the French side's elimination from the Champions League, Uefa said yesterday.

Neymar labelled the video assistant referee system a “disgrace” after Manchester United were awarded a decisive last-gap penalty at the Parc des Princes to advance into the quarter-finals on away goals.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel had said the Brazilian made his comments in the heat of the moment, hinting he should not be sanctioned.

Neymar has just returned to action after a three-month injury layoff.

PSG have qualified for next season's Champions League by winning the Ligue 1 title. ― Reuters