Kedah halt Selangor’s winning streak, JDT II reign in Premier League

Kedah’s Fernando Rodriguez Ortega in action against Selangor at Darul Aman Stadium in Alor Setar April 26, 2019. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 ― The winning streak of Selangor came to a halt when they were held 1-1 by Kedah in a Super League match at Darul Aman Stadium in Alor Setar last night.

It was a bitter encounter for national defender, Muhammad Syahmi Safari tonight when he failed to convert two sure chances following the mistakes of goalkeeper, Mohd Ifwat Akmal Chek Kassim in the 22nd and 29th minutes.

In the match, former Red Hawks player Sandro da Silva turned against his former team to slam in Selangor’s opening goal in the 18th but the 35-year-old player showed his respect to the hosts by not celebrating his goal.

Kedah who had only one win in the five matches, were relieved when captain Baddrol Bakhtiar nodded in a pass from Azmeer Yusof in the 40th minute to equalise.

The result saw Kedah collecting 16 points to pressure Selangor with one more point in the third spot on the table.

Meanwhile, Melaka had to be contented with one point after playing to 1-1 draw with Felda United at Tun Abdul Razak Stadium in Jengka.

Melaka went ahead via Philippines national player, Patrick Reichelt in the 15th minute but Kei Ikeda savaged some pride for Felda United when he equalised in the 62nd minute.

In this regard, the 2019 Premier League saw Johor Darul Ta’zim II (JDT II) continuing to strengthen their position with their seventh win this season after defeating Selangor United 2-0 at Pasir Gudang Municipal Council Stadium.

JDT II’s two goals were netted by S.Kumaahran in the 66th minute moments upon resumption of the match which was halted for about 15 minutes due to a power failure at the venue before Darren Lok confirmed the 2-0 victory for the squad under Ervin Boban with a 79th minute goal.

At Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium in Kota Baru, Kelantan edged Penang 2-1.

The two goals of The Red Warriors were scored by Nik Akif Syahiran Nik Mat in the 30th minute and Mohamad Azwan Mohd Aripin (42nd minute) while Penang‘s only goal was netted by Ndumba Makeche in the 47th minute. ― Bernama