Ferrari’s Leclerc tops practice timesheets in Bafter drain drama

BAKU, April 27 ― Charles Leclerc set a scorching pace on an incident-packed Azerbaijan Grand Prix yesterday with Ferrari top of the practice timesheets after an early drain drama that wrecked George Russell's Williams.

The 21-year-old Monegasque lapped the six km Baku street circuit with a best time of one minute 42.872 seconds, 0.324 quicker than his German team mate Sebastian Vettel.

The Ferraris were comfortably clear of their closest challenger Lewis Hamilton, the champion and overall leader for Mercedes, who was 0.669 slower than Leclerc on a sunny afternoon.

Max Verstappen was fourth for Red Bull ahead of Hamilton's team mate Valtteri Bottas in fifth.

“I think we are pretty strong,” said Leclerc, who scored his first Formula One points last year in Baku and in 2017 won a Formula Two race from pole position just days after his father’s death.

“I am confident with the track, the car felt good today and that’s all that matters.”

Mercedes have opened the year with three one-two finishes in as many races, marking the strongest start to a season for any team since Williams in 1992.

Pre-season favourites Ferrari have managed only a pair of third-place finishes and are 57 points behind their rivals in the overall standings.

The Italian team marked themselves out as the ones to beat following yesterday’s running, however.

Fired up after being ordered to move over for Vettel in China and denied a maiden Formula One victory by engine trouble in Bahrain, Leclerc looked like he had the edge on his rivals.

“The Ferraris are clearly very quick and it looks like they’re quite a bit ahead of us,” said Hamilton, the five-times world champion who won last year in Baku and heads into Sunday’s race with two wins from three races.

“It’s unlikely that we’ll find seven tenths overnight but we’ll do everything we can to push the car in the right direction.”

Drain drama

Yesterday’s running was interrupted by a number of incidents.

The opening 90-minute session was abandoned with 12 minutes on the clock, and only the two Ferrari drivers setting a time, after Russell struck a loose drain cover that destroyed the underside of his car in a shower of debris.

“If that was 10-15mm higher, it was going straight into where I'm sat,” said the Briton, who was unhurt but will need a new chassis for qualifying and the race. “It could have been much worse.”

Replays showed Leclerc had driven over the cover first, with the governing International Automobile Federation confirming a broken mounting as the cause.

Yesterday’s second session ran the full 90 minutes but was still interrupted by red flags as drivers, eager to make up for lost track time, impatiently probed the limits of the unforgiving layout.

Canadian Lance Stroll, a 2017 podium finisher with Williams in Baku, was the first casualty when he clouted the barriers and broke the front suspension of his Racing Point car.

Daniel Kvyat’s session also ended with his Toro Rosso in the barriers, its front suspension mangled. The Russian, celebrating his 25th birthday, was still sixth.

Spaniard Carlos Sainz was seventh for McLaren ahead of Thailand’s Alexander Albon in the Toro Rosso.

Pierre Gasly, who spun multiple times, was ninth for Red Bull. The Frenchman missed a call to stop at the weighbridge at the end of the session and will start tomorrow’s race from the pitlane as punishment for the offence.

Rookie Lando Norris rounded out the top 10 for McLaren.

Hamilton was nearly involved in an incident with Kevin Magnussen, the Dane’s Haas almost clipping the front wing of the Mercedes as the Briton overtook.

Hamilton leads the overall standings by six points from team mate Bottas with 18 of the season’s 21 races, including tomorrow’s round in Baku, remaining. ― Reuters