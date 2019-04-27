Dembele’s late goal hands Lyon 3-2 win at Bordeaux

Lyon's Moussa Dembele (left) celebrates after scoring the third goal against Bordeaux, April 26, 2019. ― Reuters pic

PARIS, April 27 ― Olympique Lyonnais substitute Moussa Dembele grabbed a late goal to earn a 3-2 win at Girondins de Bordeaux in Ligue 1 yesterday and strengthen their Champions League qualifying hopes.

Dembele scored five minutes from time, after Bordeaux's Vukasin Jovanovic was sent off for abusing a linesman in the 73rd, to put OL on 62 points from 34 games, with fourth-placed St Etienne six points behind before hosting Toulouse tomorrow.

The top three qualify for the Champions League with the third-placed team having to play in the third qualifying round to enter the group stage of Europe's elite club competition.

Bordeaux were ahead at halftime through Jimmy Briand and Nicolas de Preville after Memphis Depay's opener for Lyon, but Maxwel Cornet levelled for the visitors who grabbed the winner through Dembele after the hosts were reduced to 10 men.

Netherlands striker Depay had tapped home from Cornet's cross in the 14th, rewarding Lyon for their early domination.

However they failed to add a second and Bordeaux showed more efficiency with Briand equalising with a volley in the 33rd.

Five minutes later, De Preville put the hosts ahead with an angled shot after escaping Kenny Tete and Tanguy Ndombele.

Bordeaux were punished for some poor defending in the 68th when Nabil Fekir dispossessed Jules Kounde before setting up Cornet for a close-range shot that put OL level.

Serbian Jovanovic was then sent off following a foul-mouthed rant aimed at a linesman and Lyon pressed harder, with Dembele firing into the top corner with a powerful half-volley for the winner 17 minutes after coming on for Martin Terrier.

Earlier yesterday, Ligue 2 leaders Metz were promoted to the top flight thanks to a 2-1 win at Red Star. ― Reuters