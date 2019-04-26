Quit or face no-confidence vote, PBJ tells Kafa president Bibi Ramjani

Kafa president Bibi Ramjani Ilias Khan was told to step down gracefully or face a no-confidence vote. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Bibi Ramjani Ilias Khan

KOTA BARU, April 26 — Kelantan Football Association (Kafa) president Bibi Ramjani Ilias Khan has two options: either step down gracefully or face a no-confidence vote at the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) in June, said Tanah Merah Territory Football Association (PBJ) president Kamarudin Mohamad.

The Tanah Merah PBJ is an affiliate of Kafa.

“It’s proven that Bibi Ramjani has failed to lead Kelantan football effectively and the time has come for her to let go of the post.

“Otherwise, we (PBJ) will unanimously hold a no-confidence vote against her at the EGM,” he said when contacted today, adding that Bibi Ramjani was not able and did not know to manage a football team and that has affected the Kelantan team.

The media had earlier reported that the KLIA Red Warriors Supporters’ Club had urged Bibi Ramjani to step down as Kafa president as Kelantan had lurched from one problem to another this season, having had three points deducted and facing the threat of more points deduction as well as a transfer ban.

“All the affiliates have contacted me and expressed their disappointment over what has transpired.

“Bibi Ramjani has been managing Kafa her own way and ignored all the affiliates. She used us to become the president and, after getting the top post, has failed to fulfill her promises,” he claimed, adding that they had already identified a replacement for the Kafa top post.

“We just need to make sure this person is committed to bringing in funds because, otherwise, football in Kelantan will never prosper.” — Bernama