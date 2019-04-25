Solskjaer rings changes seeking a turn in Man United’s fortunes

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts after the match at Old Trafford in Manchester April 24, 2019. — Reuters pic

MANCHESTER, April 25 — Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made five changes from the side embarrassed 4-0 at Everton in a bid to arrest the Red Devils’ slide against Manchester City yesterday.

Solskjaer’s men have lost six of their last eight games in all competitions and are huge underdogs to upend City closing in on the Premier League title despite home advantage at Old Trafford.

Luke Shaw, Matteo Darmian, Ashley Young, Andreas Pereira and Jesse Lingard return from the side that started at Goodison Park with Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic, Anthony Martial, Diogo Dalot and Phil Jones dropping out.

City boss Pep Guardiola makes just three changes as the English champions look to usurp Liverpool once more at the top of the table.

Captain Vincent Kompany, Fernandinho and David Silva replace John Stones, Phil Foden and the injured Kevin de Bruyne from the team that beat Tottenham 1-0 on Saturday. — AFP