Man City, Liverpool dominate PFA team of the year

LONDON, April 25 — Defending champions Manchester City dominated the Professional Footballers’ Association’s (PFA) Team of the Year announced today, claiming six out of 11 spots.

City goalkeeper Ederson, forwards Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero, midfielders Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho, and centre back Aymeric Laporte were all named in the side, which also had four players from Liverpool.

City are a point ahead of Liverpool in the race for the Premier League title with both teams having three games left to play.

Liverpool dominated the defensive positions with centre back Virgil van Dijk joined by full backs Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold in the side and Sadio Mane named as a forward.

United midfielder Paul Pogba was the only player not from either Manchester City or Liverpool to be named in the team. — Reuters